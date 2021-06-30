 Skip to main content
Letter: Make Missouri lawmakers find a way to fund Medicaid
Letter: Make Missouri lawmakers find a way to fund Medicaid

Alicia Hernandez wears her heart glasses at rally for Medicaid Expansion

Wearing her heart sunglasses, Alicia Hernandez, center, joins around 150 people at a Missouri Jobs with Justice and partners press event and rally "to remind leaders that Medicaid Expansion is a constitutional right in Missouri, it will save lives, and bring money and jobs to our local economies" on Friday, May 14, 2021, at The Chouteau & Compton State Office Building. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

Regarding “Missouri judge strikes down Medicaid expansion” (June 23): I suggest that the least the Missouri Legislature can do is make a list of proposals of ways to fund Medicaid and choose the best one. If it is unable to make a decision or unwilling to participate, then let the voters choose in another referendum. In that case, why have a state assembly? Then, in the next election, follow the example of President Harry Truman in his dealings with Gen. Douglas MacArthur and fire the people who refuse to follow direct orders.

Weldon Phelps • Kirkwood

