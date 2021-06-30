Letter: Make Missouri lawmakers find a way to fund Medicaid

Regarding “Missouri judge strikes down Medicaid expansion” (June 23): I suggest that the least the Missouri Legislature can do is make a list of proposals of ways to fund Medicaid and choose the best one. If it is unable to make a decision or unwilling to participate, then let the voters choose in another referendum. In that case, why have a state assembly? Then, in the next election, follow the example of President Harry Truman in his dealings with Gen. Douglas MacArthur and fire the people who refuse to follow direct orders.