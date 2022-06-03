Letter: Make owning a gun as restrictive as owning a vehicle

Regarding “After Uvalde, holiday weekend sees shootings nationwide” (May 31): Guns have now replaced cars as the top killer of our children and young people. While Americans have long loved our cars, guns are a new emotional danger in our daily lives. In the first five months of 2022, the U.S. has gone through 214 mass shootings, including 27 school shootings.

For automobile safety, we now fasten our seatbelts, as the law requires. Each state administers drivers’ licenses. Illinois is the leader and only state that requires drivers over the age of 87 to pass a behind-the-wheel test every year. With our aging population this is a reasonable condition.

Commonsense gun control measures are long overdue for buying and owning guns: longer waiting periods, universal background checks, bans on assault weapons and limiting open carry.

Congress must act. We must have a safe future.

Mary Sue Schusky • O’Fallon, Ill.