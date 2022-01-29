 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Make Schmitt substitute teach to see schools' challenges

Regarding the editorial "Eric Schmitt's legal attack on districts serves his campaign, not the kids" (Jan. 26): Perhaps Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt should get more hands-on with regard to his ongoing fight involving school mask mandates. As attorney general, he probably is qualified to substitute teach. He could travel the state and substitute teach and gain firsthand knowledge of what educators, parents and teachers are enduring while trying to keep schools open and safe during a very difficult time. Maybe he could finally see for himself that taking every safety precaution possible during a pandemic is about the public good and not individual freedoms.

Bill Flesh • Farmington

