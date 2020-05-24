Letter: Make sure those who died for US did not die in vain

Americans have gone to war for several causes, including independence, freedom from tyranny and religious persecution. We fought twice for the rights of our nation’s sovereignty. Then we fought twice more to prevent the spread of communism. Now we seem to be moving toward electing candidates who espouse socialist/communist ideology.
On this Memorial Day weekend, please remember this segment of Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address: “It is rather for us to be here dedicated to the great task remaining before us — that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion — that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain.”
The men and women who died in Korea and Vietnam fighting the spread of communism must be rolling over in their graves with those Americans now espousing philosophies similar to what they fought to prevent. If communism and socialism are so spectacular, why do so many people go to such great lengths to flee those countries?
Brad Sewell • Collinsville
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.