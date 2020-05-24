Letter: Make sure those who died for US did not die in vain
0 comments

Letter: Make sure those who died for US did not die in vain

  • 0
Subscription sale! $5 for 5 months
Memorial Day at Soldiers Memorial in St. Louis

Five hundred and fifty four flags decorate the lawn in front of the Soldiers Memorial in St. Louis during a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 27, 2019. One flag was placed in the ground for each of the St. Louis-area veterans who died while on duty since the Vietnam War. Those soldiers' names will be engraved on monuments outside the Soldiers Memorial by Veterans Day this year. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

Americans have gone to war for several causes, including independence, freedom from tyranny and religious persecution. We fought twice for the rights of our nation’s sovereignty. Then we fought twice more to prevent the spread of communism. Now we seem to be moving toward electing candidates who espouse socialist/communist ideology.

On this Memorial Day weekend, please remember this segment of Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address: “It is rather for us to be here dedicated to the great task remaining before us — that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion — that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain.”

The men and women who died in Korea and Vietnam fighting the spread of communism must be rolling over in their graves with those Americans now espousing philosophies similar to what they fought to prevent. If communism and socialism are so spectacular, why do so many people go to such great lengths to flee those countries?

Brad Sewell • Collinsville

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports