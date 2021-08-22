Letter: Make the unvaccinated socially shunned, like smokers

Regarding “Going out? Here’s where proof of vaccination is required in the St. Louis area” (Aug. 17): Almost all deaths from the coronavirus are among the unvaccinated, and 64% of unvaccinated Americans have little to no confidence the shots are effective against variants despite evidence that they are. These holdouts seem impervious to persuasion, logic, even bribery. So, how can their minds be changed? The answer is when it becomes inconvenient, expensive and socially unacceptable to be unvaccinated.

This happened with smoking. The percentage of Americans who smoked dropped from 42% in 1964 (the peak year for smoking) to 18% today because businesses and local governments took a stand and outlawed smoking on their premises. Taxes were raised on cigarettes, making them outlandishly expensive. These actions turned the tide.

History is repeating itself. In New York City, all municipal workers, including teachers and police officers, will be required to get vaccinated by mid-September or face weekly coronavirus testing.