Letter: Make Trolley more entertainment, less transportation

Regarding “Bi-State board agrees to take over, restart Loop Trolley” (Feb. 19): I had the occasion to ride the Loop Trolley in 2019 and found it charming and nostalgic. Why not capitalize on the 1904 World Fair by installing a TV screen and play the movie “Meet Me in St Louis” or at least play the music?
Better yet, have entertainers jump on and sing, dance or play live music. Even have a trivia or informative person give a talk. It would be popular with tourists and locals to make it an entertainment, not a transportation stop.
Joan Ochoa • Lake Saint Louis