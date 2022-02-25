 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Make Trolley more entertainment, less transportation

  • 0
Loop Trolley has a bumpy first day

A Loop Trolley car waits for another to pass before turning from Delmar Boulevard onto DeBaliviere Avenue on the first day of operation on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

Regarding “Bi-State board agrees to take over, restart Loop Trolley” (Feb. 19): I had the occasion to ride the Loop Trolley in 2019 and found it charming and nostalgic. Why not capitalize on the 1904 World Fair by installing a TV screen and play the movie “Meet Me in St Louis” or at least play the music?

Better yet, have entertainers jump on and sing, dance or play live music. Even have a trivia or informative person give a talk. It would be popular with tourists and locals to make it an entertainment, not a transportation stop.

Joan Ochoa • Lake Saint Louis

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News