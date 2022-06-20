 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Make US domestic terrorists fight for the Ukrainians

Patriot Front

Police arrest members of the Patriot Front in Couer D'Alene, Idaho, in this screenshot of a video provided through CNN. Photo from North Country Off Grid

 Photo from North Country Off Grid

Regarding "Florissant, Freeburg men among those arrested in Idaho suspected of planning riot" (June 12): I think I might have a possible solution for the amount of guns in the U.S. Amass all of the folks like these who might have assault weapons, explosive devices and tactical gear, and send them to Ukraine to help fight for freedom there.

Not only will they be able to utilize their planning skills, but maybe they'll also get rid of at least some of their pent-up aggression. Plus, they might be able to see what actual freedom-fighting looks like. It could be a win-win for all.

Diana Renstrom • Martinsburg, Mo.

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

