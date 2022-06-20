Letter: Make US domestic terrorists fight for the Ukrainians

Regarding " Florissant, Freeburg men among those arrested in Idaho suspected of planning riot " (June 12): I think I might have a possible solution for the amount of guns in the U.S. Amass all of the folks like these who might have assault weapons, explosive devices and tactical gear, and send them to Ukraine to help fight for freedom there.

Not only will they be able to utilize their planning skills, but maybe they'll also get rid of at least some of their pent-up aggression. Plus, they might be able to see what actual freedom-fighting looks like. It could be a win-win for all.