Letter: Make vaccine skeptics pay the same price as smokers

Regarding “New COVID clinics open in St. Louis area in push to keep patients out of hospitals” (Aug. 30): The majority of hospitalized patients sick from the coronavirus are the unvaccinated. The surge in cases is being driven by individuals who choose not to be vaccinated.

When the nation realized that smokers put others at risk from lingering smoke, laws were passed prohibiting smoking in restaurants and other public places. Smokers were not denied their right to smoke; however, they found that as a consequence, they were not allowed to smoke in public and their health and life insurance premiums increased because they smoke. Insurers even offered to reduce their premiums if they stopped smoking.