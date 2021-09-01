Letter: Make vaccine skeptics pay the same price as smokers

Regarding “New COVID clinics open in St. Louis area in push to keep patients out of hospitals” (Aug. 30): The majority of hospitalized patients sick from the coronavirus are the unvaccinated. The surge in cases is being driven by individuals who choose not to be vaccinated.
When the nation realized that smokers put others at risk from lingering smoke, laws were passed prohibiting smoking in restaurants and other public places. Smokers were not denied their right to smoke; however, they found that as a consequence, they were not allowed to smoke in public and their health and life insurance premiums increased because they smoke. Insurers even offered to reduce their premiums if they stopped smoking.
It is inhumane to prohibit hospitalization for the unvaccinated. However, it would be appropriate to add a coronavirus surcharge when an unvaccinated individual is admitted to the hospital. Also, it would be entirely appropriate for health and life insurance companies to add a virus surcharge for those who have chosen not to get vaccinated. And, as with smoking, if the individual decides to get vaccinated, the surcharge should be eliminated. It is simply taking responsibility for one’s choice.