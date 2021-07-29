 Skip to main content
Letter: Make workers get the vaccine or face losing their jobs
0 comments

Letter: Make workers get the vaccine or face losing their jobs

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Delta variant exploits low vaccine rates, easing of rules

FILE - In this June 3, 2021, file photo, registered nurse fills syringes with Pfizer vaccines at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center, in Bellingham, Wash. The latest alarming coronavirus variant, the delta variant, is exploiting low global vaccination rates and a rush to ease pandemic restrictions, adding new urgency to the drive to get more shots in arms and slow its supercharged spread. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

 Elaine Thompson

Regarding “California, NYC to workers: Get vaccine or face weekly tests” (July 27): Education, science, logic and common sense are not working with the vaccine hesitant. So I believe employers can and should require employees to be vaccinated. Then employees can choose not to get vaccinated or lose their employment.

It’s still their choice, but then they will suffer the consequences of a bad choice. Turnabout is fair play in something that is not a game. It can be life or death.

James Sahaida • St. Louis

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports