Letter: Make workers get the vaccine or face losing their jobs

Regarding “California, NYC to workers: Get vaccine or face weekly tests” (July 27): Education, science, logic and common sense are not working with the vaccine hesitant. So I believe employers can and should require employees to be vaccinated. Then employees can choose not to get vaccinated or lose their employment.
It’s still their choice, but then they will suffer the consequences of a bad choice. Turnabout is fair play in something that is not a game. It can be life or death.
James Sahaida • St. Louis