One holiday dinner down, and one to go. There’s still time. If you’re a young woman or man in your 30s and have your own home, but you’ve never hosted a holiday meal or cooked a turkey, then maybe it’s time to step up. If you’re the one who shows up at mom’s or grandma’s with a bag of rolls and a pumpkin pie, maybe it’s time to expand your horizons. You can roast a turkey. You can make a green bean casserole. You can peel, boil and mash potatoes. You can set a table and be a gracious host.
Of course, there is always a relative who claims to love hosting every holiday meal. That’s lovely and traditional, but these hosts (let's be honest, mostly ladies) won’t be around forever. They also need to be willing to pass the torch to the younger people and let them try their hand at being the host.
Maybe it’s time that everyone goes over the river and through the woods to your house.
T. Robinson • St. Charles County