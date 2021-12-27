 Skip to main content
Letter: Manchin favors wealthy donors over his constituents
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

 J. Scott Applewhite, Associated Press

Regarding “Democrats try to ‘build back’ after Manchin tanks $2T bill” (Dec. 21): Who is pulling Sen. Joe Manchin’s strings? Certainly not the poverty-stricken citizens he represents in West Virginia. The Build Back Better act includes help for children, controls drug prices, aids the elderly, provides job training and tackles global warming, all easily financed by higher taxes on the wealthy and huge corporations.

Apparently, Manchin got a phone call from one of his wealthy donors that allied him with Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham to deny the people of their states (along with every other state) the benefits promised by President Joe Biden’s long-needed infrastructure bill.

What does that say for the integrity of the leaders of our struggling country?

Pat Kosmal • Ferguson

