Letter: Manchin is blind to the GOP’s voter suppression history

Regarding “Manchin’s opposition clouds future of Dems’ elections bill” (June 6): West Virginia Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin states that failure to bring together both parties on voting legislation would “risk further dividing and destroying the republic we swore to protect and defend as elected officials.” Why is Manchin not concerned that the GOP has unilaterally enacted voter ID laws that are clearly intended to suppress minority turnout?

Many of these laws were actually passed shortly after the Supreme Court gutted the preclearance provision in the 1965 Voting Rights Act, and we know the consequences of these laws. In 2014, Alabama passed a strict photo ID law that prohibited people using public housing ID, although it is government-issued. This clearly targets the voting rights of poor Black Americans.

To make matters worse, 31 Department of Motor Vehicles offices, where state-approved IDs could be obtained, were closed in counties with majority Black populations. The results were devastating. According to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, more than 100,000 registered, mostly poor, voters were unable to vote.