Letter: Manchin is either unscrupulous or wallowing in ignorance
Letter: Manchin is either unscrupulous or wallowing in ignorance

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is surrounded by reporters as he leaves the Senate chamber following a vote, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 10, 2021. Sen. Manchin is working with a bipartisan group of 10 senators negotiating an infrastructure deal with President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

 J. Scott Applewhite

Regarding “Biden, GOP senator talk as time drags on infrastructure deal” (June 2): I am very disappointed in Sen. Joe Manchin on West Virginia. He supposedly represents the Democratic Party, the party of Presidents Andrew Jackson, Franklin Roosevelt and Harry Truman. It seems to me Manchin is either naïve or without scruples.

Having served 20 years in the Missouri Senate and House, I’ve taken the oath of office very seriously and have sworn to both the Missouri and U.S. Constitutions on numerous occasions. It causes me great concern to see Manchin trying to wield some kind of phony power. He is playing with fire and setting up our democracy to be taken over by an autocratic regime or a dictator.

Manchin has heard Republican leadership specifically state they have no intention of providing any support or bipartisanship for President Joe Biden’s agenda. This means that Manchin is either wallowing in ignorance, a traitor, or something else unmentionable.

Our nation needs a major overhaul of almost all of its infrastructure. It is incomprehensible to me that he could be so ignorant or intentionally impeding efforts to help the needs of all Americans.

I am truly sorry that I felt it necessary to write this letter, as I have been in prayer a great deal asking for this nation to be perpetuated as a nation of democratic principles and a beacon for the world as our brother’s keeper.

Jerry Thomas Howard • Dexter, Mo.

Retired senator, Missouri District 25

