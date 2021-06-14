 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Manchin reveals he doesn't have a moral compass
0 comments

Letter: Manchin reveals he doesn't have a moral compass

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Civil rights leaders don't budge key senator on voting bill

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, arrives for a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Manchin, a crucial 50th vote for his party on President Joe Biden's proposals, said Sunday he would vote against federal voting rights legislation sponsored by his own party. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

 J. Scott Applewhite

Regarding "Civil rights leaders don't budge key senator on voting bill" (June 8): Sen. Joe Manchin walks around like Mr. Integrity, but he is operating without a moral compass. He should show more loyalty to his Democratic Party. He should show responsibility to his West Virginia constituents. 

Manchin should have the good sense to know what is right and what is wrong in his thinking that he wants to disenfranchise some of the poorest members of our society from exercising their constitutional right to vote. He has been around long enough to see what Republicans think about bipartisanship: They just want power at any cost. GOP lawmakers give little thought to anything except power. Republicans never have a thought of making life better for the American people unless they are rich, because the rich donate to their campaigns.

Ralph Eisele • Lake Saint Louis 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports