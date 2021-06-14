Letter: Manchin reveals he doesn't have a moral compass

Manchin should have the good sense to know what is right and what is wrong in his thinking that he wants to disenfranchise some of the poorest members of our society from exercising their constitutional right to vote. He has been around long enough to see what Republicans think about bipartisanship: They just want power at any cost. GOP lawmakers give little thought to anything except power. Republicans never have a thought of making life better for the American people unless they are rich, because the rich donate to their campaigns.