Letter: Manchin sacrifices republic by seeking bipartisanship

Regarding “Manchin’s opposition clouds future of Dems’ elections bill” (June 3): I just don’t understand Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin. He said, “Voting and election reform that is done in a partisan manner will all but ensure partisan divisions continue to deepen.” The partisan divisions are not caused or deepened by ensuring that all citizens are able to vote. The partisan divisions originate in the blatant obstructionism maliciously masterminded under the Republican leadership of Sen. Mitch McConnell. Giving a bully his due is not bipartisanship, it is capitulation.

Manchin assumes that partisan divisions are of paramount importance, even above the loss of democracy. Without a functioning democracy, partisan divisions do not amount to a tinker’s damn. Is it really more important that partisans come together on something or anything so watered down that it won’t stand up to the job that needs to be done in light of current voting rights assaults?