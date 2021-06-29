Letter: Manchin should listen closer to West Virginian voters

Regarding the letter, "Officials are supposed to represent voters, not party" (June 21), it should be noted that a recent survey conducted among West Virginia voters had these results: The For the People Act (Voting Rights Act) had 81% support among Democrats, 79% support among Independents and 76% support among Republicans. Phrased differently, the majority of West Virginians support this measure. Support for an infrastructure bill was also strong. When it comes to the filibuster, most West Virginia voters said they would like to see it changed or eliminated.