Letter: Manchin should listen closer to West Virginian voters

Regarding the letter, "Officials are supposed to represent voters, not party" (June 21), it should be noted that a recent survey conducted among West Virginia voters had these results: The For the People Act (Voting Rights Act) had 81% support among Democrats, 79% support among Independents and 76% support among Republicans. Phrased differently, the majority of West Virginians support this measure. Support for an infrastructure bill was also strong. When it comes to the filibuster, most West Virginia voters said they would like to see it changed or eliminated.
Just because West Virginia is a conservative state, one shouldn't make assumptions about its people's support for various issues. Twenty-one percent of West Virginians said they would be more likely to vote for Sen. Joe Manchin if he supported these measures. Any argument that Manchin is simply following the will of his voters is false. I don't know who Manchin is listening to these days, but it's not the majority of West Virginians.
Joy Parisien • Manchester