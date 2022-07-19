Letter: Manchin, Supreme Court foil fight against climate change

The letter “Ruling negated EPA authority, not climate change efforts” (July 14), suggested that the Supreme Court had not ruled against climate change, rather that justices questioned the authority of the Environmental Protection Agency, and returned it to Congress to clarify. Now they have. West Virginia Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin dutifully blocked any talks of stronger environmental laws while he and Sen. Mitch McConnell rule the Senate from the minority.

As a member of a wealthy coal-producing family and former governor of one of the nation’s largest producers of coal, it comes as no surprise that Manchin is opposing any legislation that even suggests cleaner fuel sources. McConnell, whose stated goal is to thwart any Biden policy, uses his iron grip on Republican Senator’s moral, ethical, and thoughtful votes to happily aid Manchin.

What is breathtaking is that we are expected to accept that an openly partisan Supreme Court is simultaneously innocent, naïve and surprised when their rulings have predictable negative consequences. It is too bad for those of us who want cleaner air, safe medicine and safe streets. Our Supreme Court cedes the safety and progress offered by unbiased experts to a political machination that has barely kept our government open for two decades.

David Sager • Hazelwood