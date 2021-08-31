 Skip to main content
Letter: Mandating mask wearing is homegrown communism
Letter: Mandating mask wearing is homegrown communism

Speak up

"I can't hear you. You are going to have to speak up so I can hear you through your mask," said first grade teacher Karin Versen, who talks with Zyaihre Jaden-Smith on the first day of school Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at Patrick Henry Elementary School in St. Louis. Later in the morning Jaden-Smith switched first grade classes when Versen discovered he was enrolled in the other first grade class. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

Regarding “St. Louis County Council votes 4-0 to back mask mandate without any penalties” (Aug. 28): In my opinion, a mandate to wear masks is communism. We send troops all over the world to fight communism, yet, it’s going on right here in the United States.

William Kuhn • Fenton

