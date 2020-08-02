You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Mantovani is last chance to combat county’s decline
Letter: Mantovani is last chance to combat county’s decline

Mark Mantovani

Candidate Mark Mantovani speaks to reporters on Aug.8, 2018 at the Hilton St. Louis Frontenac Hotel in Frontenac. Photo by Michael Thomas

The editorial board’s endorsement of incumbent St. Louis County Executive Sam Page was lukewarm, at best (“We recommend Sam Page for St. Louis County executive, Democratic primary,” July 25). The conclusion was that Page deserves a chance to prove he can do better. The reality is our region must do better now. We do not have time to waste.

I believe that Mark Mantovani’s fresh leadership can help the county attain its full potential. We are in free fall. We are fragmented, shrinking and wasting our resources. We must work harder to become a destination for business, education, science and young people.

Mantovani owes no political paybacks and will not succumb to such. I believe he is a consensus builder who makes balanced decisions. His vigor, vision, common sense, honesty and acumen will inspire and propel our community. He is a leader with a plan and may be the last chance we have to turn the tide.

Pierce W. Powers Jr. • Clayton

