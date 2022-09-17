Letter: Mantovani's remarks sound like a Trump supporter

Regarding the editorial "St. Louis County Republicans make a smart choice by recruiting Mantovani" (Sept. 14): While it appears that the St. Louis County Republicans made a smart choice in presenting former conservative Democrat Mark Mantovani as their choice for county executive, it was disappointing to hear his comments describing his opponent in the general election. Mantovani said about current St. Louis County Executive Sam Page: “Sleepy Sam’s sluggish ways are anesthetizing our community,” Mantovani said. “He has the energy of a South American sloth.”