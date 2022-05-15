Letter: Manufacturing semiconductors is this country’s future

Regarding “Congress seeks compromise to boost computer chip industry” (April 22): The U.S. shortage of semiconductors is projected to last until 2024, said Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger in a recent interview. Thankfully, on March 28, the U.S. Senate passed the America Competes Act.

This legislation can remedy the semiconductor shortage in one fell swoop. It invests in the future to bring further innovation in science and technology. With the recent supply shortages rampaging supply chains, the cost of manufacturing technological components overseas has risen and is now comparable to what it would cost if these components were manufactured in the U.S.

Through $50.2 billion in funding for Chips for America, the U.S. can secure domestic supply chains, create semiconductor manufacturing jobs, and reduce costs brought on by pandemic-related shortages. By providing this investment, we are not only strengthening American manufacturing but are also providing 21st century American jobs that are desperately needed. By investing in pre-kindergarten to postdoctoral science, technology, engineering and math education, it can continue to build off present-day success by providing opportunities to millions of Americans.

This is one of the strongest bipartisan bills that I have come across, and it is one that I feel should be acted upon immediately.

David Holtzman • University City