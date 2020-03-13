Letter: Many are at fault in controversial Ladue coronavirus case

Regarding “Missouri virus case shows 1 exposure can mean major response” (March 10): Irresponsibility and misinformation swirl about the Ladue student with the COVID-19 virus. As soon as she returned from Italy, she should have contacted a physician who had the authority to order a test immediately, even if there were no symptoms. Symptoms often surface days after the virus is contracted.
Mercy Hospital should have encouraged her to stay in the hospital, not sent to self-quarantine. St. Louis County officials should have obtained a court order at the outset, forcing the entire family to remain in their home. Violation of quarantine is abominable and unforgivable.
Family members had every reason to suspect they could be infected on Wednesday before any tests.
The infected woman’s father and younger sister attended two functions and thereby may have exposed many others to the virus. This is how it spreads. Andy Abbott, the head of John Burroughs School, who claimed some of the school’s seniors at the party have an extremely low potential to be infected, should have left such a sweeping statement to the doctors. How would he know?
Public safety must remain paramount. This quarantine was broken. Heaven forbid it happens again.
Laurence Day • Ladue