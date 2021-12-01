 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Many contributed to Dickson Cemetery historic status
0 comments

Letter: Many contributed to Dickson Cemetery historic status

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Father Dickson Cemetery, one of the first public cemeteries for African-Americans

The entrance to Father Dickson Cemetery is seen off Sappington Road in Crestwood on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. The cemetery, named for the Rev. Moses Dickson, was established in 1903 as one of the first African-American public cemeteries. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

Regarding “‘Still a struggle’: Against odds, Father Dickson Cemetery preserves Black history” (Nov. 28): I was excited to see the story about Crestwood’s Father Dickson Cemetery getting put onto the National Registry of Historic Places. I was surprised, however, there was no mention of Sharon Stalzer, who worked on behalf of the cemetery for years and was instrumental in getting this designation. Many others have aided the cemetery in many ways, but Stalzer was key to this recent success. In my opinion, the designation may not have happened without her perseverance.

Patricia Tornatore • St. Louis County

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News