Letter: Many contributed to Dickson Cemetery historic status

Regarding “‘Still a struggle’: Against odds, Father Dickson Cemetery preserves Black history” (Nov. 28): I was excited to see the story about Crestwood’s Father Dickson Cemetery getting put onto the National Registry of Historic Places. I was surprised, however, there was no mention of Sharon Stalzer, who worked on behalf of the cemetery for years and was instrumental in getting this designation. Many others have aided the cemetery in many ways, but Stalzer was key to this recent success. In my opinion, the designation may not have happened without her perseverance.