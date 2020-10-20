 Skip to main content
Letter: Many outstate Missourians are ignoring mask guidelines
"My body, my choice," chants Dawn Wood of Franklin County as she debates a county mask mandate with its supporters outside the Jefferson County Health Department in Hillsboro as board members are set to make a mask decision on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. "This should be our right," said Wood. "This should not be the government to tell us how to live our lives." Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

Regarding the editorial "This would be a perfect moment for Parson to set an example about masks" (Oct. 12): Recently, I was in Salem and Rolla on the way to a float trip. The number of people without masks, not to mention the lack of social distancing, was staggering.

At one diner near Rolla, there were no masks on customers, no masks on waitresses, no masks on kitchen workers. And no masks on customers or workers in service stations in both towns.

No wonder Missouri has so many coronavirus cases. Gov. Mike Parson, who parrots our president, is leaving it up to local jurisdictions to set their own rules.

Maybe we will experience the “herd effect” and all go over the cliff together.

Tom Harig • University City

