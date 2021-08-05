Letter: Many proud Vietnam draftees were college educated

Regarding the editorial “ Female draft debate should reopen the whole issue of involuntary service ” (July 28): I have no real opinion on the matter one way or the other. It is a moot point. But I do take exception at suggestions that Vietnam-era draftees were unwilling to do their duty, lacked higher-education degrees or were otherwise at the low end of the social spectrum.

I got drafted on Jan. 31, 1969. I was just one semester short of my masters in organic chemistry. But I reported for duty, as did thousands of others who were called. My basic training company at Fort Leonard Wood had over 50% college graduates. In my advanced training class of 40 men, the majority were college graduates. We all showed up, unlike so many others who had “connections” and avoided the draft. We did our jobs, and we did them well.