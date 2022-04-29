 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Marijuana cultivation should not be permitted near homes

Regarding "As signature deadline nears, campaign to legalize marijuana in Missouri seeks cash, canvassers" (April 16): As a longtime business owner in Olivette, I find myself in a battle I never would have imagined caused by the inefficacy of the Missouri State Board of Health and Senior Services.

Due to the board's lack of oversight, there are no zoning laws governing the placement of a medical marijuana cultivation facility. It's my understanding that New Growth Horizon, LLC is looking to open such a facility within 130 feet of a residential neighborhood. This plant would be nearly five times the size of the one that opened in Rock Hill in January 2021, and owners readily admit that these facilities generate noxious odors that require mitigation.

Cities such as Boston and Denver have regulations requiring a buffer zone from residential areas of at least half a mile. This facility would negatively impact the quality of life for residents as well as diminish property values. I am hoping that the Olivette City Council will find a way to protect its residents before making any final decision on this proposed facility. Additionally, the Missouri Department of Health and Human Services needs to start paying attention and protect its citizens as well.

Kim Good • St. Louis

