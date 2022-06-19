 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Marijuana ‘medical’ vs. ‘recreational’ references

Missouri medical marijuana industry grows

Nichole Lipner, who works in quality control and assurance for a cannabis grower, defoliates the lower parts of the marijuana plants on Feb. 4 to stimulate flower growth as cultivation technicians work toward their first harvest at the facility in north St. Louis.

 Robert Cohen,

Regarding “Group of Mo. medical marijuana growers must destroy product, surrender licenses” (June 10): I’ve got my fingers crossed that Missouri will legalize marijuana. So isn’t it time we eliminate the terms ‘medical’ and ‘recreational’ from the discussion?

Medical-use qualification requires consumers to pay a doctor for medical certification every year and requires the government to keep track of and issue permits. It also forces dispensaries to maintain two sets of rules for the different groups, all just so the state can get higher taxes from recreational users than the medical users. If we stop looking at this as some gold mine for state tax revenue, and just charge everyone the same tax rate, everybody will be happy. That is except the new group of ‘green doctors’ who do nothing but certify people for medical use.

David Schlenke • Louisiana Mo.

