Letter: Marijuana ‘medical’ vs. ‘recreational’ references

Medical-use qualification requires consumers to pay a doctor for medical certification every year and requires the government to keep track of and issue permits. It also forces dispensaries to maintain two sets of rules for the different groups, all just so the state can get higher taxes from recreational users than the medical users. If we stop looking at this as some gold mine for state tax revenue, and just charge everyone the same tax rate, everybody will be happy. That is except the new group of ‘green doctors’ who do nothing but certify people for medical use.