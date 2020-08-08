Letter: Maritz story unnecessary hit on great local company

Regarding “Maritz lays off hundreds in wake of coronavirus, but former employees say problems have been brewing” (Aug. 2): The Post-Dispatch kicked Maritz, a great company, when they are down.
The pandemic has destroyed industries, companies and people’s lives. It is common to see layoffs, furloughs and unhappy workers during this pandemic. It is also common to hear of disgruntled employees during a major transition of company strategy.
So why publish this article? Maritz has a long history of being an outstanding corporate citizen and a designee of Best Places to Work. Yet the Post-Dispatch found it necessary to single out this company and put a negative spin on its leadership. Having worked for Maritz for 39 years, I believe that there is no corporate leader of any local company who cares more for their workers and community than Steve Maritz, and for the Post-Dispatch to imply otherwise is ridiculous.
I have no doubt that Maritz and their employees will bounce back from the pandemic setback and thrive successfully again.
Gil Hoffman • Crestwood
