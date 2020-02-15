Letter: Mary Engelbreit needs to be true to herself also
0 comments

Letter: Mary Engelbreit needs to be true to herself also

  • 0
Subscribe today: $3/3 months

Regarding “How did Mary Engelbreit get so woke? St. Louis artist known for cute drawings isn’t holding back” (Feb. 2): I thoroughly enjoyed Aisha Sultan’s article about Mary Engelbreit. Her whimsical style always appealed to me, but I have been disappointed by her critics. Art is a form of self-expression, and countless artists make statements through their work. Times have changed, and Engelbreit’s work is a reflection of those changes. Her previous work would seem irrelevant in today’s turbulent world. Artists need to be true to themselves.

Barb Blacksher • Florissant

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports