Letter: Mary Engelbreit needs to be true to herself also

Regarding “How did Mary Engelbreit get so woke? St. Louis artist known for cute drawings isn’t holding back” (Feb. 2): I thoroughly enjoyed Aisha Sultan’s article about Mary Engelbreit. Her whimsical style always appealed to me, but I have been disappointed by her critics. Art is a form of self-expression, and countless artists make statements through their work. Times have changed, and Engelbreit’s work is a reflection of those changes. Her previous work would seem irrelevant in today’s turbulent world. Artists need to be true to themselves.
Barb Blacksher • Florissant