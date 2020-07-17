Letter: Mask decisions should contribute to welfare of us all
Letter: Mask decisions should contribute to welfare of us all

Regarding “Coronavirus deaths take a long-expected turn for the worse” (July 11): If nothing else, the coronavirus has reminded us that we are not isolated individuals. We are all related to each other in many ways. The choices we make (wear a mask or don’t bother, go to the party or stay home, social distance or don’t) can affect all of us.

Is it a coincidence that at the same time as the pandemic, we are battling another disease whose symptoms are intolerance, hostility and racism? So what is the cure? Maybe our two crises need to be faced with a large dose of respect and consideration for others. Maybe we should recognize that this is not a me-versus-them them situation, but an us-versus-reality one.

It is our responsibility to make wise decisions that contribute to the welfare of us all.

Theresa Grass • St. Ann

