Letter: Mask-mandate meeting behavior was a familiar scene

Regarding “Page doubles down on support for embattled St. Louis County health director” (Aug. 4): The horrific behavior displayed at the July 27 St. Louis County Council vote to overturn the county’s renewed mask mandate does not surprise me at all. In fact, it is a reminder of the blatant disregard for human life that some St. Louis County residents share.

In 2012, I led successful efforts to pass discrimination protections for LGBT Missourians. During the evening of the final vote, the meeting drew nearly 250 residents to the council chambers. I prepared myself for the worst, and the worst ended up happening.

Heckling, shouting, name-calling and slurs regarding my sexual orientation were on full display that evening. This is why it wasn’t a surprise to see the same childish behavior directed at Faisal Kahn, the acting health director. While I held my composure, many LGBT residents broke down crying in fear for what might happen next after the vote was cast. This is a fear that those heckling residents cannot understand.