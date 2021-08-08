 Skip to main content
Letter: Mask-mandate meeting behavior was a familiar scene
Letter: Mask-mandate meeting behavior was a familiar scene

County Council holds first meeting after mask mandate struck

Members of the County Council joining over video chat participate in the pledge of allegiance at the start of a council meeting at the St. Louis County Council Chambers in Clayton on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. A St. Louis County judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked enforcement of a new mask mandate in the county after lawyers for the Missouri Attorney General's Office argued the mandate was overturned by a County Council vote. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

Regarding “Page doubles down on support for embattled St. Louis County health director” (Aug. 4): The horrific behavior displayed at the July 27 St. Louis County Council vote to overturn the county’s renewed mask mandate does not surprise me at all. In fact, it is a reminder of the blatant disregard for human life that some St. Louis County residents share.

In 2012, I led successful efforts to pass discrimination protections for LGBT Missourians. During the evening of the final vote, the meeting drew nearly 250 residents to the council chambers. I prepared myself for the worst, and the worst ended up happening.

Heckling, shouting, name-calling and slurs regarding my sexual orientation were on full display that evening. This is why it wasn’t a surprise to see the same childish behavior directed at Faisal Kahn, the acting health director. While I held my composure, many LGBT residents broke down crying in fear for what might happen next after the vote was cast. This is a fear that those heckling residents cannot understand.

I stand with Kahn’s leadership and call upon all of St. Louis County residents to do better, be better and respect other lives as they do their own.

Andrew Shaughnessy • Affton

