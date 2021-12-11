Letter: Mask refusers should wear one out of respect for others

Regarding "No vote on masks after St. Louis County Council Republicans object" (Dec. 8): Governmental tyranny? When some people argue for the freedom not to be forced to wear a mask, recall the debate over smoking in restaurants and even the uproar over wearing seat belts in cars.
Regarding public health, when our decision to exercise freedom restricts another’s freedom to live, then there is a place for the government to step in and balance those rights. Furthermore, in a civil society we have a collective responsibility to respect that line where our practice of a certain freedom infringes upon another’s.
If it weren’t for our current political climate, elected officials who previously supported such a reasonable understanding of freedoms — when they supported government vaccines and smoking bans and seat belt mandates — more of us would follow suit.
I don’t want to wear a mask. But I do, out of a mutual respect and care for my community.
I remember a time when we didn’t care what political leanings one had but did care that we thought for ourselves and had the empathy to care about our neighbor, here and afar.
Wearing a mask isn’t a restriction of our freedom. Rather, it helps us to regain freedom by reducing virus transmission in a community and making every interaction safer. Freedom for people to go to work, attend school, interact with others, and most importantly, freedom from illness and fear.
Your mask protects me; my mask protects you.
Ed Shew • Lake Saint Louis