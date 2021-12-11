Letter: Mask refusers should wear one out of respect for others

Regarding "No vote on masks after St. Louis County Council Republicans object" (Dec. 8): Governmental tyranny? When some people argue for the freedom not to be forced to wear a mask, recall the debate over smoking in restaurants and even the uproar over wearing seat belts in cars.

Regarding public health, when our decision to exercise freedom restricts another’s freedom to live, then there is a place for the government to step in and balance those rights. Furthermore, in a civil society we have a collective responsibility to respect that line where our practice of a certain freedom infringes upon another’s.

If it weren’t for our current political climate, elected officials who previously supported such a reasonable understanding of freedoms — when they supported government vaccines and smoking bans and seat belt mandates — more of us would follow suit.

I don’t want to wear a mask. But I do, out of a mutual respect and care for my community.