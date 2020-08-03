Letter: Mask rule is pointless if wearer removes it later in store

Regarding “Walmart latest retailer to require customers to wear masks” (July 15): I recently went to my nearby Walmart, passed security and started my shopping trip. To my dismay, not everybody was wearing a mask inside the store. I went back to the security entrance and asked why so many customers were not wearing masks. The young woman told me as soon as they pass the doorway into the store, they remove their mask. This staffer at the entrance door could not be expected to confront the violators. Walmart can afford professional security if the company is serious about enforcement of the mask rule.
This is reminiscent of the smoking ban. It took several years, but with help from unions and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, non-smokers prevailed, and we now have a public smoking ban.
I was very angry about my shopping trip, mainly at myself for being so naive.
Jim Alderson • Gillespie, Ill.
