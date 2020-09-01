Letter: Mask-rule opponents: Try telling cops, TSA to buzz off

Regarding "Health experts decry Trump's shunning of virus rule" (Aug. 29): People who don't want to wear masks have a good point. But why stop there? When they see a sign in a restaurant window saying "No shoes, no shirt, no service," just strip down, enter and demand to be waited on.
Likewise, when the police officer who stops their car and asks for an insurance card, they should just tell him to mind his own business and drive off. And when the Transportation Safety Administration worker at the airport asks them to take off your shoes, just scream "socialism" and pull out their assault weapon and wave it around.
After all, they have no responsibility to other people. That's what America is all about.
C.J. Zander • Richmond Heights
