Letter: Mask wearing nothing compared to veterans' sacrifice
Letter: Mask wearing nothing compared to veterans' sacrifice

Veterans' friends and family pay respects at Jefferson Barracks

Grave sites display American flags planted by visitors at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis on Friday, May 22, 2020. Photo by Chris Kohley, ckohley@post-dispatch.com.

 Chris Kohley

Nov. 11 is Veteran's Day, and our veterans will be thanked for their service and sacrifices they made to make our country safe, which they did freely and with pride. But let's not forget those fallen heroes who did not make it back home to become a veteran. They made the ultimate sacrifice and without complaint. Can the same be said of our country today in its time of need? How many people complain about the inconvenience and "sacrifices" they have to make if they have to wear a mask and social distance? Our national and state medical experts have clearly stated that the wearing of masks and social distancing would significantly reduce the pandemic impact.

Can our fellow citizens not rely on each other to protect "their six"? That is military talk for "I've got your back," or, "I've got you protected." Wear the mask and social distance, and maybe the virus' impacts will be reduced and over sooner. These sacrifices pale in comparison to the sacrifices made by veterans and our fallen heroes.

LeRoy VanDeven • Lake Saint Louis

Retired, U.S. Air Force

