Letter: Masking children avoidable if everyone is vaccinated

Regarding “ Pediatricians group warns of COVID-19 spread among children” (Sept. 30): Regarding all of the people who are complaining, beating their chests and screaming about school children and school staff wearing masks: Did it occur to them that if the 70 million vaccine skeptics would get the shot, no one would have to mask in schools? I am guessing these are the same people.

I’m also guessing that these are the same people who always complain about others having a sense of entitlement. They are the epitome of entitlement by digging in their heels and refusing to help themselves, their families, their community, the hospitals and health care workers, the economy and more. They are entitled, selfish and just like to complain instead of having a solution to the problem. They would rather be outraged and scream and yell instead of being part of the solution.