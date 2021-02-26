 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Maskless GOP lawmakers set harmful example for us all
0 comments

Letter: Maskless GOP lawmakers set harmful example for us all

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Missouri capitol closed, quiet

A pair of Missouri Capitol Police officers stand at post on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, outside the Capitol as the building remains closed under an FBI advisory that all state capitol buildings may face some kind of threat. The attempt insurrection earlier this month in the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. prompted the warning. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

Regarding the editorial “Even as the Missouri House is forced to pause, GOP leaders refuse mask mandate.” (Jan. 20): These lawmakers are of course exposing even those who wear masks to the possibility of contracting the coronavirus. How is it that individuals who have taken on the responsibility of promoting the well-being of their constituents are so insensitive to the well-being of their fellow elected officials? Not to mention the harmful example they are providing to the entire state of Missouri.

Such lack of consideration and concern for others is shocking. Hopefully, if not replaced by Democrats in the next election, they will be replaced by more enlightened Republicans.

Margot Martin • Frontenac

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports