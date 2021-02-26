Letter: Maskless GOP lawmakers set harmful example for us all

Regarding the editorial “Even as the Missouri House is forced to pause, GOP leaders refuse mask mandate.” (Jan. 20): These lawmakers are of course exposing even those who wear masks to the possibility of contracting the coronavirus. How is it that individuals who have taken on the responsibility of promoting the well-being of their constituents are so insensitive to the well-being of their fellow elected officials? Not to mention the harmful example they are providing to the entire state of Missouri.