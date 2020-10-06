Letter: Maskless Hawley arrogant for not following the norms

Regarding “U.S. Sen. Hawley says his results came back negative after taking COVID-19 test” (Oct. 4): Sen. Josh Hawley was seated in the second row at the Rose Garden ceremony for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. He was not wearing a mask at an event where several other Republicans are believed to have contracted the coronavirus. The arrogance displayed by Republicans concerning following norms is incredible. All the while trying to take away health care for Americans during a pandemic.
Julie Mordica • Kirkwood
