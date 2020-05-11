Letter: Maskless Parson sends dog whistle to fringe voters

Regarding “Missouri governor says he ‘chose not to’ wear mask in store” (May 4): How sad that Gov. Mike Parson, the person ultimately in charge of the health and safety, chose to follow arrogant Vice President Mike Pence and not wear a mask in public. Sad, because he either doesn’t know that the purpose of wearing a mask is to keep others safe by limiting one’s own respiratory droplet transmission; or he knows and doesn’t care that he might infect others, because he doesn’t “think that it is government’s role to mandate who wears one.”
How responsible is it for the top executive in the state to not know why you should wear a mask, or to not care if his lack of doing it does harm? It seems he cared more about sending out a dog whistle to those fringe voters howling for “opening” the state than the health of his fellow Missourians.
Michael Bartz • St. Louis
