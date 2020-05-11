Letter: Maskless Parson sends dog whistle to fringe voters
0 comments

Letter: Maskless Parson sends dog whistle to fringe voters

  • 0
Full access: $3 for 3 months.
What you need to know today about the virus outbreak

Gov. Mike Parson, left, talks with store manager Ron Schuman, right, during a tour of the Orscheln Farm & Home store on Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Jefferson City, Mo. Parson was visiting the store to promote the end of a stay-at-home order he had issued because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Republican governor discussed the demand for personal protective equipment among businesses and shoppers. “We always hear about overseas _ it’s cheaper to do it in China, it’s cheaper to do it in other countries," Parson says. “But one thing we’ve learned about this whole deal is we need to be dependent on ourselves.  ... If we can do it here in Missouri, I think it would be well-worth the extra money." (AP Photo/David A. Lieb)

 David A. Lieb

Regarding “Missouri governor says he ‘chose not to’ wear mask in store” (May 4): How sad that Gov. Mike Parson, the person ultimately in charge of the health and safety, chose to follow arrogant Vice President Mike Pence and not wear a mask in public. Sad, because he either doesn’t know that the purpose of wearing a mask is to keep others safe by limiting one’s own respiratory droplet transmission; or he knows and doesn’t care that he might infect others, because he doesn’t “think that it is government’s role to mandate who wears one.”

How responsible is it for the top executive in the state to not know why you should wear a mask, or to not care if his lack of doing it does harm? It seems he cared more about sending out a dog whistle to those fringe voters howling for “opening” the state than the health of his fellow Missourians.

Michael Bartz • St. Louis

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports