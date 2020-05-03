Letter: Maskless Pence just more ‘Do as I say, not as I do’

Regarding “Pence comes under fire for going maskless at Mayo Clinic” (April 21): “And since I don’t have the coronavirus, I thought it would be a good opportunity for me to be here, to be able to speak to these researchers, these incredible health care personnel, and look them in the eye and say, ‘thank you,’” said Vice President Mike Pence while visiting the Mayo Clinic. Someone should tell him that protective masks don’t cover the eyes.
I don’t care how often he is tested, Pence should wear the mask — especially in a medical situation. Wearing masks in public is the official White House guideline. This is just another example of the “do as I say, not as I do” arrogant “leadership” from the very top of President Donald Trump’s administration.
Debra Larson • Kirkwood
