Letter: Maskless people should not be treated if they get virus

Regarding “Major retailers to states: Mandate face masks now” (July 7): Some governors and mayors have tried to encourage health guidelines and limits for their states, only to be lambasted by a few of their constituents. Some people are enraged because, as Americans, they feel that they do not have to follow expectations.
My thoughts about the people who are not doing their part by wearing a mask are quite simple. If people choose not to wear a mask, wash their hands frequently, use hand sanitizer, reduce social contacts, observe social distancing, and in general follow the health and safety guidelines, then they should not seek medical treatment if they contract coronavirus.
Being a “coronavirus individualist” at the expense of others is life-threatening, not just to one’s grandparents but to everyone who comes into contact with them and exponentially so. This includes the almost 600 health care workers who have lost their lives due to contracting the coronavirus because they cared for those stricken with the virus. It’s pure selfishness and narcissism to flaunt one’s own health and safety while simultaneously expecting others to have their health and safety compromised to the point of possible death, just because one doesn’t want to be a little inconvenienced. My heart goes out to the families, loved ones and friends of those who have lost their lives to COVID-19.
Kerry McDaniel • St. Peters
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.