Letter: Masks are effective for the wearers as well as others

Regarding “What to do — and not to do — to wear a face mask properly” (April 11): As a retired health professional, I was surprised by a quotation from Dr. Sharon Frey of St. Louis University. Dr. Frey seemed to suggest that a mask does not protect the wearer but is worn to protect others in case the wearer is a carrier. I would guess that she did not literally mean that they are ineffective for all wearers, but rather only for those who might already be infected.

Health care workers include masks as part of their personal protection equipment hoping not to become carriers as well as to protect their patients in case they do. I hope the article does not lull healthy citizens into thinking that proper masking is optional because they only protect others, not themselves. Kudos to reporter Bryce Gray for describing what constitutes “proper masking” and what doesn’t.

Jerry Young • Collinsville

