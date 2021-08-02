Letter: Masks are like seatbelts; they save people’s lives

Regarding “Elected officials vow to fight new mask mandates” (July 25): Masks are like seat belts. The widespread mandates requiring seat belts are an obvious example of curtailing American freedoms in the interest of public health. Seat belt mandates have saved many lives and are widely accepted by most Americans. We are not free to kill ourselves or our passengers by driving vehicles without using belts. Apparently, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt isn’t aware that the coronavirus killed 10 times as many Americans as died in vehicle accidents last year.