Letter: Masks are like seatbelts; they save people’s lives
Letter: Masks are like seatbelts; they save people’s lives

Regarding “Elected officials vow to fight new mask mandates” (July 25): Masks are like seat belts. The widespread mandates requiring seat belts are an obvious example of curtailing American freedoms in the interest of public health. Seat belt mandates have saved many lives and are widely accepted by most Americans. We are not free to kill ourselves or our passengers by driving vehicles without using belts. Apparently, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt isn’t aware that the coronavirus killed 10 times as many Americans as died in vehicle accidents last year.

If Schmitt is actually going to fight non-invasive public health measures like mask requirements, which have been proven to save lives just as seat belts do, he should be ashamed. And certainly he and others like him should not be elected to any public office.

Gail Ahumada, M.D. • St. Louis

