Letter: Masks are no different from other safety precautions
Letter: Masks are no different from other safety precautions

AP-NORC poll: 3 in 4 Americans back requiring wearing masks

FILE - Robin Sotomayor, 5, wears a supergirl face mask as she gets her hair done by Haylee Cummins at Rockabetty's Hair Parlor, in Yuba City, Calif., Monday, May 4, 2020. According to a new poll, Americans overwhelmingly are in favor of requiring people to wear masks around other people outside their homes, reflecting fresh alarm over spiking infection rates. The poll also shows increasing disapproval of the federal government's response to the pandemic. California is among the states seeing the greatest surge in cases now. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

 Rich Pedroncelli

The fact that our citizens are making the issue of wearing or not wearing a mask a political matter is more than disturbing to me. The mask is uncomfortable, but I am wearing it to protect myself and anyone around me. It is for the collective good.

Most of us were not happy with the mandate to take off our shoes and jackets post-9/11 before we boarded a plane. It was necessary to keep all of us safe — a mandate for the collective good. How is that different from asking us to wear a mask to protect each of us? It is not going against our civil rights. It is the civil thing to do.

Roberta Goldfeder • St. Louis County

Sports