Letter: Masks are no different from other safety precautions

The fact that our citizens are making the issue of wearing or not wearing a mask a political matter is more than disturbing to me. The mask is uncomfortable, but I am wearing it to protect myself and anyone around me. It is for the collective good.
Most of us were not happy with the mandate to take off our shoes and jackets post-9/11 before we boarded a plane. It was necessary to keep all of us safe — a mandate for the collective good. How is that different from asking us to wear a mask to protect each of us? It is not going against our civil rights. It is the civil thing to do.
Roberta Goldfeder • St. Louis County
Masks are no different from other safety precautions
