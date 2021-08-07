 Skip to main content
Letter: Masks are sort of like guns: They can offer protection
Letter: Masks are sort of like guns: They can offer protection

Patricia and Mark McCloskey sit in front row

Patricia and Mark McCloskey sit in the front row and react as Councilman Tim Fitch, R-3rd District, poses questions to Dr. Faisal Khan,, the director of the Department of Public Health, regarding the St. Louis County mask mandate during a St. Louis County Council meeting on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Clayton. McCloskey, who is running for U.S. Senate, gained notoriety with his wife, Patricia, for brandishing firearms at protesters, also in 2020. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

Regarding “St. Louis County health chief says he faced racial slurs after presenting on mask mandate” (July 29): Would someone please explain to attorney Mark McCloskey, who attended the recent St. Louis County Council meeting, that people who wear masks are just as patriotic as those who wield guns? Even though masks sometimes seem more controversial than guns, they also protect the wearer and those nearby.

Masks actually have some advantages over guns: They are cheaper; they can be easily concealed in a pocket; and, as far as I know, there have not been any mass killings involving masks in recent months.

Margaret Gilleo • Ladue

