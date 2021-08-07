Letter: Masks are sort of like guns: They can offer protection

Regarding “St. Louis County health chief says he faced racial slurs after presenting on mask mandate” (July 29): Would someone please explain to attorney Mark McCloskey, who attended the recent St. Louis County Council meeting, that people who wear masks are just as patriotic as those who wield guns? Even though masks sometimes seem more controversial than guns, they also protect the wearer and those nearby.
Masks actually have some advantages over guns: They are cheaper; they can be easily concealed in a pocket; and, as far as I know, there have not been any mass killings involving masks in recent months.
Margaret Gilleo • Ladue