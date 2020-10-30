Letter: Masks, pandemic precautions are nothing but selfish acts

I’m referred to as being selfish for my objection to wearing a mask. The truly selfish people are those who insist we cancel Thanksgiving and Christmas and deprive our families of personal contact. That we shut down businesses, resulting in the loss of millions of jobs. That our children must be isolated and relegated to a substandard virtual education. That we live in a constant state of fear and anxiety.
They have no concern whatsoever for others. All they care about is that their elderly family member doesn’t get the coronavirus. Damn the negative impact on anyone else.
Steven J. Fehr • Ellisville
