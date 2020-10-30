 Skip to main content
Letter: Masks, pandemic precautions are nothing but selfish acts
Jefferson County Health Department debates mandatory masks

Dawn Wood of Franklin County smiles at mask supporters as she debates a county mask mandate outside the Jefferson County Health Department in Hillsboro as board members are set to make a mask decision on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. "This should be our right," said Wood. "This should not be the government to tell us how to live our lives." Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

I’m referred to as being selfish for my objection to wearing a mask. The truly selfish people are those who insist we cancel Thanksgiving and Christmas and deprive our families of personal contact. That we shut down businesses, resulting in the loss of millions of jobs. That our children must be isolated and relegated to a substandard virtual education. That we live in a constant state of fear and anxiety.

They have no concern whatsoever for others. All they care about is that their elderly family member doesn’t get the coronavirus. Damn the negative impact on anyone else.

Steven J. Fehr • Ellisville

