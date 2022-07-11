Letter: Mass manipulation has occurred with ease through history

Regarding “Jan. 6 panel: More turning up with evidence against Trump” (July 4): Today’s current events seem unprecedented and terribly exciting to many people the world over. They feel compelled to follow the inspiring words of today’s partisan leaders, even though history raises red flags.

The historian Voltaire wrote long ago: “Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities.” Russian President Vladimir Putin has trained the minds of Russians to believe whatever he says and, consequently, they do whatever he wants to innocent people.

Napoleon Bonaparte once said: “When I learned people would lay down their lives for little pieces of colored ribbon, I knew I could conquer the world.”

Donald Trump’s followers, not content with little pieces of ribbon, require a slightly larger piece of cloth in the form of a red MAGA hat, and then they will storm the Capitol with murderous intent.

Kimball Shinkoskey • Woods Cross, Utah