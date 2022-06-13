 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Mass murder victims similar to primitive child sacrifices

  • 0
Texas School Shooting

Robb Elementary School sits behind a memorial created to honor the victims killed in the recent school shooting, Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. The Texas elementary school where a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers has long been a part of the fabric of the small city of Uvalde, a school attended by generations of families, and where the spark came that led to Hispanic parents and students to band together to fight discrimination over a half-century ago.

 Eric Gay - staff, AP

Regarding the letter: “Civilians don’t need to own military-style assault rifles” (June 13): Child sacrifice is the ritualistic killing of children to make peace with a supernatural being. From the story of Abraham and Isaac, to the Muti witchcraft murders in South Africa, to the Incan child sacrifices in the remote Andes Mountains, societies have felt the need to offer up their best to their gods.

We, the modern and educated, scoff at such rites. But are we any different? By refusing to pass legislation banning military style weapons and demand universal background checks for gun ownership we are choosing to sacrifice our children, 10 and 20 at a time.

Shame on those who hold legislative power. It is on their shoulders and consciences to set the wheels in motion to make our country safer for our innocent little ones.

Sharon Dieckmann • Innsbrook

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News