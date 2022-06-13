Letter: Mass murder victims similar to primitive child sacrifices

Regarding the letter: “Civilians don’t need to own military-style assault rifles” (June 13): Child sacrifice is the ritualistic killing of children to make peace with a supernatural being. From the story of Abraham and Isaac, to the Muti witchcraft murders in South Africa, to the Incan child sacrifices in the remote Andes Mountains, societies have felt the need to offer up their best to their gods.

We, the modern and educated, scoff at such rites. But are we any different? By refusing to pass legislation banning military style weapons and demand universal background checks for gun ownership we are choosing to sacrifice our children, 10 and 20 at a time.

Shame on those who hold legislative power. It is on their shoulders and consciences to set the wheels in motion to make our country safer for our innocent little ones.

Sharon Dieckmann • Innsbrook