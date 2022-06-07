Letter: Mass shootings do not ensure domestic tranquility

Regarding the letter “ Second Amendment is a death tax, needs abolishment ” (June 6): The Second Amendment isn’t long. In fact, it’s just one sentence: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” So why is the “well-regulated” part so neglected?

Does anyone think that the authors of the amendment would be happy to see crazed teenagers roaming the streets with machine guns? Is that that was the kind of thing they had in mind when they specified a “well-regulated Militia”? Elsewhere, one of the reasons given for the amendment’s very existence is to “insure domestic tranquility.” Someone would have to work very hard to show me how the massacres we have witnessed qualify as “domestic tranquility.”