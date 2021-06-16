Letter: Mass shootings, senseless gun violence must end now

Regarding “Man, 25, dies after downtown Austin shooting that wounded 14” (June 13): The mass shooting in Austin’s Sixth Street entertainment district is a tragedy. We offer support and our prayers for the victims and their families. We are saddened that Austin has joined the far too lengthy list of communities that have experienced mass shootings. Our nation has endured heartbreak time and time again resulting from the acts of deranged individuals intent on killing and harming others. The senseless violence must end.